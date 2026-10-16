New cases of New World screwworm in Grant County

New Mexico animal health officials confirmed two more New World screwworm cases in Grant County; one in a horse and one in a calf, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

The NMDA says State and federal officials are continuing to expand surveillance and fly-trapping around affected locations to identify any additional cases and determine whether the pest has spread beyond the affected animals.

Officials have established a minimum 12.4-mile radius "infested zone" around each affected animal’s location. The northernmost zones have been combined into one larger zone, resulting in two separate infested zones in New Mexico. Within these zones, animals must be inspected and, if necessary, treated before moving within or out of the area.

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said, “Early detection and prompt reporting are critical to limiting the spread of this pest. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and work closely with animal health officials.”

Animal owners should closely monitor their livestock and pets for wounds that don't heal, worsening injuries, maggots in wounds, foul-smelling discharge or unusual irritation around an injury.