Young girl dies after being struck by a train

A 9-year-old Las Cruces girl died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a BNSF train near the intersection of south Main Street and Conway Avenue.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. The girl has been identified as Nancy Harvey, who was autistic.

Police say she wandered away from her home on the 200 block of Conway. Her family reported her missing shortly before she was found deceased near the tracks.

The southbound BNSF train came to a stop after the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be update if and when additional information becomes available.