Doña Ana County commissioners challenge Oracle representatives during Project Jupiter presentation

The presentation was given byMahesh Thiagarajan Executive Vice President and Head of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, JuliaRobin, Head of Infrastructure Planning and Sourcing, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Jake Oster Vice President of Sustainability Policy and Community Relations.

Thiagarajan said this presentation was going to focus on accountability which is part of Oracles mission to “be a good neighbor.”

Robin announced a proposed EnergyServicesAgreement with El Paso Electric. In this ESA Oracle expects to pay $10 million annually for 10 years, even if they use less power than expected, she said.

“In addition, a separate agreement includes a proposal to provide as much as $55 million annually in direct credits for up to three years for EPE’s New Mexico residential and small business customers. This credit could begin benefiting customers in 2027.” says the news release, which was published on Oracles website Tuesday morning before the meeting.

The credit is intended to eliminate a proposed rate increase, Robin said.

Commissioner Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez said that Oracle cannot keep EPE from raising rates because the New Mexico Public Regulations Committee are the ones who set rates.

“I understand you want to come in and make a grand gesture. And it is grand, but I don't see how this is going to work,” he said.

During a previous presentation by Oracle Commissioner Schaljo- Hernandez expressed concern over Project Jupiter tying into EPE saying that it is not allowed according to the IRB and community benefits agreement.

About 3 minutes into Robin’s presentation, Commissioner Susie Kimble interrupted.

Frustrated, Kimble asked why this announcement was not included in the copy of the presentation that was provided to commissioners10 days before Tuesday.

Commissioner Susana Chapparro said that Oracle not providing information on time is an ongoing bad habit.

“Every time you're here there's new information that the people whom I represent have not heard. That's very disrespectful,” she said.

Thiagarajan told the commission they will take action to not publish announcements before the commission meetings.

“We’ll treat you with respect. This will not happen,” said Thiagarajan.

Kimble followed up saying that it was hard to trust the information that was being presented.

Chair Manuel Sanchez clarified that the acting county manager Stephen Lopez forwarded three press releases around 8 in the morning Tuesday.

Oster presented on the workforce developments provided to residents by Oracle, Stack and Bloom.Over the next month advertisements will be pushed out in Las Cruces and surrounding areas, pushing people to seek information about Project Jupiter job opportunities, he said.

Oster announced thatOracle will provide $1 million to the county to help with flood recovery.

Thiagarajan went over Project Jupiter's economic impact for New Mexico. In a news release also published Tuesday morning Oracle says the data center is expected to generate more than$13 billion in Economic impact for New Mexico during the construction phase.

Commissioner Susana Chaparro asked if Thiagarajan planned to attend the newly established Project Jupiter Community Monitoring committee meetings.

He committed to attending if called because there is nothing more important to him than this data center.

He ended the presentation saying,

“We’re going to be here for decades. We may make mistakes, I said that in the first meeting, but we will correct it. We want to do what is right,” he said.