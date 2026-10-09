Willard Hall speaks on his campaign for Sierra County Commission, District 2

KRWG Public Media is covering the Sierra County Commission, District 2 race. Early voting in the state is underway, and election day is November 3rd. Republican candidate Willard Hall spoke with Susan Morée.

Susan Morée:

How has your background prepared you for this office?

Willard Hall:

I think it has really done a good job of preparing me. I taught school for 30 years and I was involved in training leadership, teaching leadership classes, training kids for public speaking and teaching them the facts of life and then I own an auction company and so we auction a lot of things off for people around Sierra County. And in Sierra County for most of the people, this is their last move. So we have a lot of estate sales and we do probably about six or seven auctions a year so I feel like that, in the business I'm in and the school teaching success that we've had, it's fully taken my abilities and trained me well for the job that I'm trying to seek.

Susan Morée:

Okay. And what are the top issues facing your district?

Willard Hall:

I think right now probably the number one issue is data centers coming in and deciding where they ought to go and all this good stuff. So that's the number one issue is the data centers. And of course we always have road problems and so the roads are a big problem in Sierra County. They're not all up to par like they ought to be. So that's probably the second issue. Probably the third issue is the lake going dry, so economic development has become a real crucial point in trying to retain all of the tourists that come into Sierra County and try to get them to look at other things that probably they haven't thought of before, like business in the mountains and things of this nature. That would be the three that I'd be looking at.

Susan Morée:

Okay. And what are your proposed solutions to these issues?

Willard Hall:

Well, that's a good question. I think probably the data centers, I'm neutral on them right now, but I think a guy, once he studies them and decides whether or not they're good for the citizens of Sierra County or Sierra County proper, well, you know, that's one of the things that I want to be able to decide on. Being able to, more money would help with the road solutions, and then I think trying to develop different thoughts, thinking out-of-the-box on a lot of the tourism that would be coming in, trying different things. And then rain would help, rain and snow would help the big problem with Elephant Butte Lake.

Susan Morée:

And your last question, what else is important for voters to know about your campaign?

Willard Hall:

Like what would you mean on that?

Susan Morée:

Just whatever you want voters to know about your campaign that you haven't already told us.

Willard Hall:

I guess I come into Sierra County in the fall of '70 and I've been here for, I guess, 56 years now. So I would think I'm probably an old timer now. So I've done a lot of fundraising activities, raised a lot of money for the students of Sierra County and helped them with their projects and being able to go on to college or into their own business. Helped a lot of community fundraising activities that's helped a lot of the different, I guess, community clubs and all around. So that would be my biggest, strongest point, I guess, is community service.

Susan Morée:

Okay, we're out of time. Thank you so much, Willard. I appreciate your taking the time to talk to us.

Willard Hall:

Okay, thank you.