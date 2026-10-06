Teen charged with murder after hit-and-run in Mesilla Park

The Doña Ana County Sheriffs Office said in a news release that a teen has been arrested and charged with murder following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of another teen.

The incident took place Monday just after 5:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the Dove Canyon Trailer Park in the 3800 block of South Main Street in Mesilla Park following reports of a hit-and-run involving a car and a pedestrian.

Investigators believe a group of teens was involved in an altercation and say one teen stood in front of the vehicle the other teen was in as that individual was trying to leave the scene. They say the driver then hit the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but died as a result of their injuries.

There is little other information being made available at this time, including the ages of the teens involved in the deadly dispute. Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.

The driver was charged with first-degree murder with a depraved state of mind and aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.