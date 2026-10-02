U.S. Marshals, LCPD share stats from recent operation

LCPD, joined by federal law enforcement, announced the results of a five week long operation that resulted in firearm and drug seizures and multiple arrests.

Operation Triple Beam-Prolific was led by the United States Marshals Service District of New Mexico, joined by LCPD and other local law enforcement as well as prosecutors, aimed to fulfill warrants and seize illegal drugs and weapons.

In total, the operation, which took place from August 24th to September 25th, netted 237 arrests, 17 seized firearms, and over 400 grams of meth taken away.

Ryan Ellison, First Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said his office is charging many of those arrested with federal crimes, something he says is happening more than ever before.

“Over the last 18 months, my office has charged roughly 70% more narcotics cases compared to the 18 months before that. Roughly 50% more firearm charges and we are focusing like never before on the havoc being brought by juveniles and charging them federally where appropriate,” Ellison said.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said that operations like this have helped lower crime in the area.

“Through September 20th year to date, we are now seeing an 11.2% reduction in aggravated assaults. That is significant to go from a 32% reduction which was continuing through August to an 11.2% reduction. There are probably a number of factors that contribute but one thing you can absolutely point to is this operation which lasted for 30 days and produced those results within 30 days,” Story said.

While no plans were confirmed about when another operation like this will take place, officials at the meeting said more are likely to come in the future.