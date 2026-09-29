County issues Evacuation Notices for Salem & Garfield 

Information from Doña Ana County:

Due to forecasted worsening weather conditions Doña Ana County is issuing an evacuation notice for Salem and Garfield.

Residents in the affected areas are strongly encouraged to evacuate now and move to a safe location before conditions worsen.

Residents who need a place to go, may seek shelter at:



Radium Springs Community Resource Center 12060 Lindbeck Rd.





The American Red Cross will be at Radium Springs Community Resource Center.

Residents who are evacuating should take essential medications, identification, important documents, necessary supplies and items for children and pets.

Residents should not wait until conditions worsen to evacuate.

More information, including updates to evacuation areas, road conditions and available resources will be shared as soon as it becomes available on the county's official social media channels and website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.