Aggies come up short in Rio Grande Rivalry.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Toa Fa’avae passed for 174 yards and added 57 on the ground, Scottre Humphrey rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and New Mexico beat New Mexico State 42-18 on Saturday in the 116th edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry.

New Mexico (3-1) has won three straight games in the series — with its largest margin of victory against the Aggies since 2013. The Lobos will take home the newly installed Chile Roaster trophy.

The Lobos scored 21 straight points in the third quarter to build a 35-3 lead.

Backup QB James Laubstein also rushed for two touchdowns as New Mexico totaled 253 yards on the ground. Austin Brawley and Tavian Combs each had an interception, and Elijah Brody recovered a fumble as New Mexico improved to plus-14 in turnover margin this season.

Trey Hedden was 7-of-19 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions for New Mexico State (1-3). James Jones rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries.

NM State, which has collected 35 victories in the series, last beat the Lobos in Las Cruces in 2022 under first-year coach Jerry Kill.