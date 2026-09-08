El Paso Animal Services in New World Screwworm free zone, able to transport pets

While animal shelters in other parts of Texas are not able to transport pets to other states due to New World Screwworm, El Paso Animal Services is still in a New World Screwworm-free zone. KRWG's Susan Morée spoke with Dr. Tony Chacon, El Paso Animal Services chief veterinarian, about the fly and how pet owners can protect their pets.

Susan Morée:

Dr. Chacon, I've read in the news that northern shelters are no longer accepting pets for transport from Texas animal shelters, and it's creating a buildup of lost dogs and cats who can't get adopted out. What's going on at El Paso Animal Services?

Dr. Tony Chacon:

So here at our shelter, we are currently in an infestation-free zone. We do have out-of-state partners that we fly animals over to. Luckily, we've not had any restrictions on our shelter to send those animals. Obviously, from the shelter itself, we do have overcapacity, but in terms of screwworm impact, it has currently not affected us. But we are still on high alert. We do know of one case back in mid-August in Juarez. But beyond that, in terms of screwworm near us, it's still a few counties over and we are still an infestation free zone.

Susan Morée:

Is there anything that pet owners can do to try to keep their pets from getting this horrible infection or infestation.

Dr. Tony Chacon:

Yes, absolutely. So we have to think of how the screwworm fly first deposits its eggs. So typically it's from a preexisting wound, right? So if you have any pet that has a wound, especially if it has any kind of maggots, we would highly recommend that you take it to your local veterinarian. Beyond that, things like tick bites, that could be a prerequisite for the fly to deposit its eggs. So any kind of tick preventative would be good. But overall, in terms of preventatives, there are some FDA emergency use authorized drugs and there's quite a few of them. So I would say consult your local veterinarian in terms of which one is most appropriate.

Susan Morée:

And if a pet does come down with New World screwworm, does it mean that the pet will die from it? What happens?

Dr. Tony Chacon:

Absolutely not. So with intervention it can be easily cured. So what would happen if you did have a pet with New World screwworm, right? You'd be at your local veterinarian. What they would do typically is they would sedate the animal and remove the maggots that are present there. Once all the maggots are removed, then it is curative. And then they would apply the treatment just to make sure that there's nothing left and your animals should recover nicely.

Susan Morée:

And what about for folks who maybe can't afford a vet visit like that? What could they do to help protect their pets or rescue them if they've come down with New World Screwworm?

Dr. Tony Chacon:

So in El Paso, I'm not too sure about in Las Cruces, but in El Paso, we do have, if you go to epvma.org, they do have a list of low-cost veterinary clinics situated throughout El Paso. I don't believe that includes anything in Cruces, but it does include some in Anthony, and I know that's a small trek down there, but there are options in terms of those who can't afford too much.

Susan Morée:

Okay, well that's good to know. Is there anything I haven't asked you that you think I should have?

Dr. Tony Chacon:

I think just in terms of the public, the main message is to just stay vigilant. There's no need to panic, but we do want to be proactive and make sure that we take care of our pets.

Susan Morée:

All right. Well, thank you so much, Dr. Chacon, for taking the time to talk to me.

Dr. Tony Chacon:

Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

