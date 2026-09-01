© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Perfect storm' of issues causes Truth or Consequences water shut-off

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:56 PM MDT
Map of where water shutoffs were in place.
The City of Truth or Consequences
Map of where water shutoffs were in place.

Water is back on in Truth or Consequences after a “perfect storm” of issues led to a city-wide water shutoff on Monday.

On Monday morning, crews became aware that a water tank was sitting at a low level. After inspecting the tank, crews realized that a pump to the tank stopped working.

After learning this information, Gary Whitehead, City Manager for Truth or Consequences, instructed the city to conserve water while the pump was being fixed.

A couple hours later, construction crews working on a different water project struck a main water line that was marked incorrectly and had troubles shutting the valve to that line. This caused water to continue to leave the tank with the broken pump.

“This is about 1:30pm yesterday and I made the decision to shut down the main water tank, the big tank, because it was low. It was already down from about five feet to about 2 feet. I made the decision to shut that off so that the water would stop flowing from the broken pipe,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead continued by saying that at least 75% of the city had water all day.

After repairing both the broken pipe and the pump, water was returned to the city at around 5pm according to Whitehead. Schools remained closed Tuesday due to a precautionary decision made the day before.

This incident comes as the city has been struggling with aging water infrastructure. The city has secured $50 million in state funds to help modernize and update much of their system.

“The city is in a major reconstruction. We are spending about $50 million this year doing water projects. We had four major water projects that were going on so construction will be continuing for the next two years,” Whitehead said.

While some construction has been paused to buy time to refill the water tank, Whitehead said that construction will continue later this week.
Local News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess