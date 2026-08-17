City of Las Cruces approves contract with property manager for Amador Crossing

The Las Cruces City Council voted to approve a contract with an Albuquerque based company to run the new Amador Crossing affordable housing complex.

The contract with High Desert Housing was approved unanimously after the business was the only one to bid for the role after a 21 day bidding window.

High Desert Housing will be responsible for overseeing much of the day to day management of Amador Crossing and will be responsible for 50 affordable housing units designed for those transitioning away from being unhoused. The business will also work with Community of Hope to help the roughly 70 expected residents to get wrap-around care to aid in their transition.

High Desert Housing will get paid 7% of all monthly income the property takes in and The City of Las Cruces will reimburse for any major repairs or upgrades.

The city’s Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Natalie Green said that many lessons were learned from previous housing projects like Desert Hope where a lack of a property manager for the first year of operations led to many issues and public backlash.

“That was one of our largest issues with Desert Hope was that property management was not hired or on site for the first year. The other thing that we have layered into this is that we do have one, a lot of design changes so there is closed access, there is a vestibule, there is security and so staff has learned a lot of lessons from past projects and have incorporated them into this one,” Green said.

The contract will last until the end of June in 2031.