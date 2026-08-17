Arrest made in drive-by shooting that injured a man and his son

Las Cruces police say a man is in custody while they continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that injured a 34-year-old man and his 11-year-old son on Sunday afternoon.

Jesus Angel Cortez, 26, of Las Cruces, was arrested in a separate incident Sunday evening in El Paso, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department. Cortez faces felony charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing injury, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated burglary.

Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a shooting Sunday at about 4:30 near the intersection of South Solano Drive and Missouri Avenue. They say they learned an unknown man, driving a charcoal-colored Dodge Durango, fired several rounds into a vehicle.

The 34-year-old victim was struck by gunfire at least once and transported to a local hospital. His 11-year-old son received shrapnel injuries to his face and arms and was also taken to a local hospital. Both have since been released.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was unprovoked, and that the victims did not know Cortez and had no interaction with him prior to the shooting.

Cortez allegedly went to the home of his children’s mother, broke a window and tried to forcibly remove a child through the broken window.

Police obtained a warrant for Cortez's arrest, and he was located and detained Sunday evening by police in El Paso. He is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County Detention Center. Additional charges are possible.