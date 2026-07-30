Stephanie Garcia Richard Wins DPNM Lieutenant Governor SCC Election

In a press release, the Democratic Party of New Mexico announced today that Stephanie Garcia Richard won the State Central Committee (SCC) election to fill the Democratic Party’s Lieutenant Governor candidate vacancy.

Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Sara Attleson released the following statement:

"Our State Central Committee of Democrats from across New Mexico spoke, and they chose Stephanie. New Mexico Democrats could not be more excited to be campaigning for the Deb and Stephanie ticket across New Mexico. With valuable experience In the State Land Office, State Legislature, and the classroom, Stephanie Garcia Richard will bring a highly capable and qualified voice to the Roundhouse alongside our next governor, Deb Haaland.

We thank our State Central Committee members for their participation in this process, and of course, the other three candidates for running and their thoughtful and spirited campaigns. We look forward to Senator Harold Pope Jr.’s, Toni Pinedo’s, and Geoffrey Luehring’s continued involvement in the Democratic Party.

Up and down the ticket, Democrats have a dynamic slate of candidates who are already working to win votes in every New Mexican community and are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work to create the most prosperous future for New Mexicans that we can. Now DPNM implores all Democrats in the state to do whatever you can, whether it’s knocking on doors or talking to your neighbors, to help us win over votes and get our Democrats elected in November!"

Voting was conducted by electronic ballot upon adjournment of the July 25th State Central Committee meeting. Voting closed at 5:00pm on July 29th. The roughly 500 members of DPNM’s State Central Committee, the majority of whom are volunteers selected at the county level, were eligible to vote in this election. Ninety-seven percent of eligible SCC members voted.

Stephanie Garcia Richard received a majority of first place votes. Per DPNM Rules, a candidate who receives a majority of first place votes wins automatically without the election utilizing a ranked-choice tally.

Results of 2026 DPNM SCC Election to fill Lieutenant Governor vacancy: