Algal blooms can be toxic - when in doubt, stay out says NMED

KC Counts talks with representatives of the Surface Water Quality Bureau about harmful algal blooms and how to report, be aware, and stay safe in area lakes. Here's the transcript of KC's conversation with Miguel Montoya, Monitoring Team supervisor, and Nathaniel Reynolds, outreach coordinator with the New Mexico Environment Department's Surface Water Quality Bureau.

KC Counts:

Glad to have you both with us. Obviously, we've been hearing a lot about algae in recent weeks, mainly coming out of Washington, D.C., but it's a problem in lots of places, including across New Mexico. We frequently hear about, once that water really warms up in the summertime, those blooms start to appear and they're very dangerous. Why don't you start by telling us what the dangers are of algae[blooms]in the water.

Nathaniel Reynolds:

So yeah, first off, I'd like to say not all algae blooms are toxic or harmful. We're specifically dealing with harmful algae blooms here in our press release that we put out. Those are in freshwater in New Mexico, a very specific bacteria actually, that causes those called cyanobacteria. We refer to those as blue-green algae as well. And they're normally occurring bacteria, but when conditions are right, like you said, when it gets warm or there are high nutrients in the lake or any body of water, they can bloom in large amounts, and when that happens, some of them can produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals.

KC Counts:

Nathaniel, why don't you tell us about the New Mexico Environment Department's efforts to help people stay aware of where those harmful algae blooms are?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

Well, we're really excited. We just rolled out our harmful algal bloom advisory map so that's available on the internet for anyone to visit at any time and that map shows current conditions for water bodies suspected of having algal blooms across the state. On that map you can hover over a lake and we have three different tiers of advisory. We have watch, we have warning, and we have danger. And each of those are different levels with different recommendations for recreationists to stay safe. And you can find all that info on the map.

KC Counts:

And it looks like right now there are three lakes where we have a warning, Kamado Lake in Catron County, Clayton Lake in Union County, and Lower Charette Lake in Mora County. I was actually surprised not to see Elephant Butte on the list just yet, but of course you're actually asking for folks to help be part of the process, right?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

Yes, we are partnering with the EPA. They have this really well-developed app called Bloom Watch. So, we're asking the public to familiarize themselves with Bloom Watch so that they can make reports if they see any harmful algal blooms while they're out recreating on the water. So, you can actually download that app to your phone before you head out so you can have it all done right there. Or you can take pictures and write things down and then when you get back to your house, you can go online and make a report through your computer.

KC Counts:

And how do we know if what we're seeing is a harmful algal bloom?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

That is a good question. Like I said, there's lots of algae that is not harmful. So, harmful algal blooms can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum, or spilled paint on the water surface. Blooms can be blue, bright green, brown, or red. They can be suspended in the water column or attached to rock, sediment, or aquatic plants. Some blooms may not affect the appearance of the water, but as algae in the blooms die, they can smell bad. On the HAB map, Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory map, and on our web page, you can find a really great link to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. that has a bunch of pictures of what harmful algal blooms can look like.

KC Counts:

And so, let's talk about some of the precautions people should take if they find themselves in the presence of algae. They don't know whether necessarily it's harmful or not, but they can go check the map. And then beyond that, what should people keep in mind?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

The most important thing is that you want to stay safe and exercise caution. So, we like to say when in doubt, stay out. It's not worth risking your health when you're not sure what those conditions are.

KC Counts:

These are potentially harmful not just to humans, but also to pets. And for folks who fish, you know, what should they know about how to safely handle those fish?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

So, for fishing, there's really not as much research in that area. Our recommendation is generally that if you're going to fish, you should thoroughly rinse the fish prior to cooking with clean water, not water from the lake, and eat only the fillet portion. That being said, once it drops down into our tab danger advisory, we're recommending not to eat the fish.

KC Counts:

Gotcha. Because there are differences there from a watch to a warning and then to that third level. Why don't you tell us what's involved in those levels?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

All right. Well, a have watch means there is evidence that a harmful algal bloom is developing. So, at this stage, we're not saying that it's inherently dangerous to go out in that water body, but that we have some data showing that it's developing and they can change really quickly. So, we want people to be familiar with what a harmful algal bloom looks like and to avoid the algae. So do not drink untreated water or get it in your mouth. Avoid the algae blooms while swimming in water. Swimming is not recommended near visible blooms. Keep pets away from both water and shoreline algae. And then a warning usually means measured values exceed thresholds. So, with that, we're recommending do not drink the water. We never want people drinking untreated water. Do not swim or water ski. Adults should avoid algae blooms while waiting. Supervise children and prevent them from entering the lake or playing near algae deposited on the shoreline. Keep dogs or other animals away. Avoid areas of algae when boating or paddleboarding. And then the have danger means measured values greatly exceed thresholds. This usually means the bloom has become very large and or high levels of dangerous toxins have been measured. A portion of the entire water body may be temporarily closed by the resource manager. We recommend do not drink the water, do not swim, wave, paddleboard, boat or water ski, keep dogs or other animals away.

KC Counts:

Miguel, why don't you at this point tell us anything that you think is important for people to know that maybe I haven't given you a chance yet to address?

Miguel Montoya:

Yes, Nate covered that well. The one thing that I will say is, you know, we are a team of only five that monitoring that monitor surface water across the state. So we really are depending on the public and lake managers to notify us when they do see the potential for a harmful algal bloom, which then alerts my team to go out and sample. So, when we do go out and sample, we collect various samples, you know, for our water quality standards, which Nate kind of mentioned regarding thresholds, that data, you know, those samples are analyzed by a laboratory and then that data is then reported out. It does take, you know, sometimes five to seven days to get those toxin results. So, with that being said, you know, if the public does see the potential for a harmful algal bloom, like Nate said, you know, always use caution - when in doubt, stay out. We do update our map as soon as data becomes available. So that could be weekly or that could be every other week or it could be daily. It just depends on what's going on out in the environment.

KC Counts:

So just because it's not on the map doesn't mean that it's not a spot to avoid.

Miguel Montoya:

Exactly. And like you mentioned earlier in this conversation, you were surprised to not see Elephant Butte on there. So, I would like to mention that we did go visit probably 10 lakes in the past two days. So, this map will be updated early next week. Elephant Butte was one of those lakes, as well as several lakes in the Ruidoso area and several lakes on the eastern side of New Mexico. One other thing I'd like to mention is that, you know, here at the Environment Department Surface Water Quality Bureau, we do have the ability to analyze water samples for cyanobacteria through a microscope. So, we do look through these samples to determine if cyanobacteria is present. And when we do find that, we do put up a watch as soon as possible. So, with that, we can update this map earlier before seeing if there are toxin results. And like Nate said, not all cyanobacteria produce toxins, but there is potential when there is cyanobacteria.

KC Counts:

And what kind of sickness could result if it were ingested?

Miguel Montoya:

I think Nate would be would answer that question a little better than me.

Nathaniel Reynolds:

Yeah, so human symptoms include skin irritation, stomach cramps, rashes, kidney and liver damage, fever, sore throat, headaches, muscle and joint pain, diarrhea, neurotoxic effects, hives, nausea, vomiting, increased asthma symptoms, and allergic reactions such as stuffy or runny nose.

KC Counts:

That sounds like everything. Anything and everything. right? but it does sound miserable for sure. So, something definitely to be avoided. Nate, how about you? Anything I haven't asked you about yet that you think is important for people to know?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

I think Miguel did great. One more thing I'd like to add is that on the map and on our webpage, we have some important phone numbers in case anybody does feel like they're experiencing symptoms. The New Mexico Poison Information Center can be contacted at 1-800-222-1222. And if you are worried about your animal, you're thinking they have symptoms, you can reach the ASPCA Poison Control number at 1-888-426-4435. Alternatively, there's the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-7435.

KC Counts:

I know I've heard anecdotal evidence of this kind of stuff being really, particularly deadly for dogs. Is that reflective of what you know about it?

Nathaniel Reynolds:

Yes, I believe scientists think that dogs process the toxins in a slightly different way, which might make them more susceptible. And on top of that, I love dogs. I grew up a dog person. They love being in stinky, nasty places. So, a lot of times it sounds like they're attracted to the algae and they can go, they can just straight up eat it or roll around in it and then they get the algae on their fur and will lick themselves after. So that's why we want to be really diligent keeping our pets out of these areas. And if they do get in there, you want to make sure that you rinse them off really well with clean water so that doesn't happen.

KC Counts:

All right. Well, thank you so much. Nathaniel Reynolds,[outreach coordinator], and Miguel Montoya, Monitoring Team supervisor for the New Mexico Environment Department, we appreciate having you and having you share this important information to help keep everyone safe this summer.

Nathaniel Reynolds:

Thank you.

Miguel Montoya:

Thank you.