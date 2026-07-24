KRWG-TV expands free over-the-air service to El Paso

Source: Adrian Velarde, General Manager, KRWG Public Media, 575-646-4918

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — KRWG Public Media announced that KRWG-TV is now available free over the air on Channel 22 for viewers throughout the El Paso area, bringing trusted PBS programming, local news, and educational content to even more homes across the Borderland.

Residents with an over-the-air antenna can begin watching KRWG-TV by simply rescanning their television channels. No cable or satellite subscription is required.

"We've always viewed the Borderland as one community," said Adrian Velarde, General Manager of KRWG Public Media. "For decades, many El Paso viewers have watched KRWG through cable or satellite providers. Now, we're making our service available to everyone free over the air, expanding access to the trusted news, educational resources, and PBS favorites our audiences value."

For more than 50 years, KRWG-TV has served southern New Mexico with public television that informs, educates, and inspires. This expansion strengthens KRWG's commitment to serving the entire Borderland by making its programming accessible to more families throughout the region.

Viewers in El Paso can enjoy KRWG's full lineup, including:

Popular PBS programs

Educational children's programming

Trusted local news

Public affairs programming focused on the issues and stories that matter across the Borderland

In addition to Las Cruces and El Paso, KRWG serves communities throughout southern New Mexico and far west Texas, including Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences, Silver City, Lordsburg, Anthony, Clint, and many other communities across the region.

"Our mission is to inform, educate, and connect the communities we serve," Velarde said. "From local journalism and children's programming to stories that reflect the people and cultures of the Borderland, KRWG Public Media is proud to be a trusted resource for our region."

To begin watching KRWG-TV over the air in El Paso, viewers should connect an antenna to their television and perform a channel rescan to access Channel 22.

For more information, visit krwg.org/rescan or call 575-646-2222.

The article can be seen at its original source: https://newsroom.nmsu.edu/news/krwg-tv-expands-free-over-the-air-service-to-el-paso/s/ec940d0f-c940-4033-bb5c-6e9c7861b05e