Deadly train/pedestrian collision

A 35-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday after being struck by a train in Las Cruces, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. near Brown Road. A southbound BNSF train struck the woman who police say was walking along the railroad tracks.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name will not be released until notification of next of kin.

Police say the BNSF train came to a stop after the collision and temporarily blocked several intersections while police investigated the incident.