Federal and state officials give Hometown Hero award to LCPD Chief

United States Attorney Ryan Ellison, Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez, state lawmakers and more gathered in Las Cruces to recognize LCPD Chief Jeremy Story as a Hometown Hero.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story was recognized as a Hometown Hero through a program run by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Freedom250 celebrations. The program seeks to “honor local individuals for exceptional service and contributions to their communities.”

The event also hosted a shoe and sock drive that will go to helping local victims of human trafficking.

United States Attorney Ryan Ellison said Story immediately came to his mind as a recipient for the award and that their work together has helped lead to a safer city.

“When folks in Washington D.C. asked me to decide who would receive New Mexico’s Hometown Hero award, it took me all of about two seconds to make that decision. Chief Story immediately came to mind because I have witnessed first hand his outstanding leadership and significant contributions that he has made towards enhancing public safety not only on behalf of our community here in Las Cruces but across the entire state of New Mexico,” Ellison said.

New Mexico State Senator Crystal Brantley also spoke at the event to praise Story and the department. She shared her thoughts on how well she thought they handled the Young Park shooting in 2025.

“In the aftermath, Chief Story and his department responded with a level of professionalism, compassion and composure that helped this city begin to heal,” Brantley said.

Chief Story said that this award is a great honor. He also recognized the collaboration that has helped him get to this point and highlighted that more still needs to be done.

“When I look back over the last three years, I see so many examples of that perseverance and collaboration that lead to success. Because of that, I have more confidence than ever that in three years Las Cruces will be a better place than it is now,” Story said.