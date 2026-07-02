PBS has fireworks this July! KC Counts gets some highlights from The Programming Service's Andrea Sosa. Here's a transcript of their conversation:

KC Counts:

July is here, so we should begin with all of the big 4th of July celebrations with PBS, including, of course, a Capital Fourth.

Andrea Sosa:

Hi, yes. So, a Capitol Fourth this year will be on July 3rd. So July 3rd, this kicks off that 250th anniversary of America and the weekend celebration. And they actually just announced lineups. So it will include several popular artists, Patti LaBelle, Kool and the Gang, Trace Atkins, and Alan Jackson are just some of the featured guests. And we'll also honor the crew of the Artemis II who just came back from their big mission around the moon.

KC Counts:

All right, well, you brought up space and summer, and it's the Summer of Space on PBS as well. So, this month we've got "Once Upon a Time in Space". Tell us about it.

Andrea Sosa:

This is a four-part series. We've had Novas and other specials about these huge missions that have taken place. And Once Upon a Time in Space talks about the human element, the human stories. It's really intriguing. It will air over four weeks. We start off with the daughter of Bill and Anna Fisher. They're astronauts and it's her telling her story, her perspective as a child of astronauts. Her mother was the first mother to go up into space. And so there's all kinds of fascinating personal stories in this series; and some powerful stories as well as some tragic ones, looking at the Challenger disaster and Columbia disaster, and the people that were affected by those events. But it is part of Summer of Space, including bringing back some popular Novas like "The Planets".

KC Counts:

And finally, some steamy dramas continue in the month of July.

Andrea Sosa:

They do. Everyone has been excited, sad, but excited for the final season of Grantchester. We get to see how it wraps up. I was actually able to watch it over the weekend; it is really good. That will continue as well as season 2 of Patience, which has done really well. This is the English language version of the popular series Astrid. And of course, all of those programs are available for your members to watch with their passport membership online and on demand.

KC Counts:

Yeah, and you can get it quick and easy at krwg.org. Well, Andrea, thank you so much for the July update. Have a great Independence Day.

Andrea Sosa:

You too. Thank you.