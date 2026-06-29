Former NM GOP treasurer to remain jailed ahead of deadly hit-and-run trial

A judge has ordered that former New Mexico State Republican Party treasurer, Kimberly Skaggs, remain in jail as she waits for her trial in a deadly hit-and-run incident.

After a June 29 hearing, Judge Conrad Perea decided that Kimberly Skaggs, former treasurer for the Republican Party of New Mexico, will remain in custody while her trial plays out.

According to court documents, on June 22, 40-year-old Andrew Brown was on a bicycle on Fairacres Road when he was struck and killed by a black Cadillac. Brown died at the scene.

After an investigation and the use of Flock cameras, investigators say they tracked the car to Kimberly Skaggs, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they found the bicycle in pieces, parts from a car and 208 feet of skid marks.

After identifying the driver as Skaggs, it was revealed that she had received a warning in 2025 for racing on streets and exhibition driving. In total, Skaggs has been to court in New Mexico six times for speeding including a 2025 incident where the officer said she was traveling 88 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. This was dismissed in court due to a failure to appear by the prosecution. All but one citation was dismissed.

According to prosecutors, after the crash, Skaggs fled the scene and hid the vehicle at another property. Once a search warrant was acquired to get the vehicle, police say that the car had blood spatter, missing pieces, and tire tread marks consistent with those from a bicycle.

Skaggs turned herself in on June 24. She is charged with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality and tampering with evidence.