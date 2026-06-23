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Las Cruces to stop subsidized passenger service

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:39 PM MDT

The City of Las Cruces has announced that they will stop subsidizing air travel to Albuquerque from the Las Cruces airport.

The city says that due to budget constraints, grant funding ending and low passenger numbers, the subsidies for flights to Albuquerque will come to an end come July.

According to a press release, Advanced Air, the airline receiving the subsidies, has received over $600,000 from the city and $5 million from the state since the route opened in January of 2023.

Currently, the route costs Las Cruces $130,000 a month and averages six passengers per flight.

Flights have been reduced to two trips a week for the remainder of June. The city says that they will pursue Rural Air Service Enhancement grant funding to help bring the program back when funding is available.

The city says that they hope that flights will resume and if they do, they hope to add more destinations like Phoenix.
Local News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess