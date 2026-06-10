PBS takes us to the Kimberley in June

KC Counts:

June is our hottest month, Andrea, and things are really heating up for Grantchester. It's the final season!

Andrea Sosa:

It is. We're so excited for it, and also sad. We don't want to see it go. But now that we have the final season coming up, it's going to be great. We start off, I mean, it starts off with a murder. I mean, of course it does. It's a drive-in in like the very first scene. So on June 14th, this will kick off. We'll have eight final episodes, but of course your members will have the opportunity to binge it with their passport membership beginning on that day. So a lot of good drama.

KC Counts:

Absolutely. And people are doing that more and more. So it's super easy to get that passport. If you haven't yet, you could do it at krwg.org. It just takes a couple of minutes and it's a great affordable deal and a great way to support public media if I do say so myself. Yes. And we've also got some other highlights that we're going to talk about for the month of June, of course. Let's go next to that three-part series in the Kimberley. First of all, you can tell us what the Kimberley is.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes, well, it's a vast area of land, 400,000 kilometers. So it's larger than the state of New Mexico. and it's in Australia with wildlife and beautiful deserts and savannas. There are some pretty intense moments. KC, you and I have seen a scene that included a crocodile and wallabies trying to share the water at this body of water.

KC Counts:

Was the crocodile really trying to share the water or was he trying to get in on some wallaby action for dinner?

Andrea Sosa:

Yes. They're trying, they're in the same space and so...

KC Counts:

As those nature series can be. Yes. But that's three parts. So when do we tune in for that?

Andrea Sosa:

So that one actually will begin the same week as Grantchester, so on June 17th. It's a big premiere week.

KC Counts:

All right, well let's talk about Catherine Graham and becoming Catherine Graham.

Andrea Sosa:

Yes, so she was the publisher of the Washington Post during the Nixon era. She was responsible for speaking truth to power, for publishing those tough stories. He was not a fan of her work and really tried to get things shut down. So it's a powerful documentary, a really interesting story of this woman who didn't think she wasn't in line to be part of this publishing empire and led it to great success and really acclaim.

KC Counts:

It's one of those things when you go back and watch, the way Nixon spoke when he thought no one was listening.

Andrea Sosa:

Right.

KC Counts:

And it seemed so shocking, except that now it's kind of part and parcel of everyday life, even from the president. Well, speaking of presidents, we've got another episode in the series of the presidents.

Andrea Sosa:

We do. So George H.W. Bush will be returning to the schedule and all of these shows that we're talking about premiere in the same week again. So Becoming Catherine Graham is Great for America at 250, so are this President series. So again in June we'll have George H.W. Bush and then we will continue those specials going into July. Everything leading up to this July 4th is a big birthday celebration.

KC Counts:

America's 250th and There will be lots of celebration with PBS. And maybe you can just give us some of the highlights as we will be talking about them at the beginning of next month, of course. But things to look forward to.

Andrea Sosa:

Oh, absolutely. We'll have a big weekend. So this year we'll have two nights of live programming. On July 3rd, we will have a Capitol 4th from the White House lawn. And on July, and then on July, that's on July 3rd on Friday. And then on Saturday, We will be in Colonial Williamsburg for another live event. So really some great content for viewers to look forward to.

KC Counts:

Okay, well Andrea with the programming service, thank you so much for helping us plan out our month of TV watching and binging. Nice talking to you.

Andrea Sosa:

Nice talking to you too.

