Maggie Toulouse Oliver discusses her campaign for lieutenant governor

KC Counts:

Begin by telling me why your background has prepared you to be New Mexico's next lieutenant governor.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver:

Well, thank you so much for that question. You know, I've been serving in New Mexico government for the last 20 years, 10 years as county clerk in the state's largest county, Bernalillo, and 10 years as Secretary of State. And I believe that my executive experience in these jobs and my ability to really take an idea and turn it into legislation, pass that legislation and then implement that legislation. and help make me a really effective lieutenant governor. You know, it's very different from being a legislator in that you really have to understand the inner workings of government and be able to navigate it and navigate it effectively. So I really believe that my collective years of experience, not only in executive office, but working with the legislature can also help me in terms of the duties of president of the Senate to be able to preside over the Senate and ensure that the work of the people gets done.

KC Counts:

As lieutenant governor, you'd be the second highest ranking executive official acting as the immediate successor and stand-in for the governor. How else would you characterize the responsibilities of New Mexico's lieutenant governor?

Maggie Toulouse Oliver:

Sure, and I think that's an incredibly important role. I think that the lieutenant governor can also act as an advisor and work together with the governor in terms of charting and crafting policy for the state. The lieutenant governor also has a significant role in terms of presiding over the Senate and really acting as a liaison between the governor's office and the administration and the legislature. to ensure that there is a collective agenda being worked on together to ensure that legislation that can really help the people of New Mexico is being passed. The lieutenant governor is the ombudsman for the state. So if there are any issues that either individuals or state employees have with state government, the lieutenant governor can act as a mediator in the first place to try and bring about resolution to any conflict before litigation And lastly, the lieutenant governor has a bully pulpit of the office to be able to advocate on behalf of issues not only that are critical to the administration's agenda, but also that are of particular interest to the lieutenant governor themselves. All right.

KC Counts:

And so let's talk about that. What issues facing the state are you most passionate about and how will you use the office to address them?

Maggie Toulouse Oliver:

I am passionate about so many issues, but here here's what I see as as particularly critical in the upcoming years. First and foremost, we need to ensure that our children, which are the future of our state, are being properly cared for. So whether it be, you know, resolving the issues in Yazzie Martinez and our education system, ensuring that our children, youth and families department is running in a way that is actually serving the state's bringing in more foster families, ensuring that children are having their behavioral health needs met. And while we're at it, let's talk about health care and behavioral health. We have a serious issue with behavioral health in New Mexico, whether it be addiction or other mental health issues that needs to be seriously addressed in our state. And we have a general health care lack of service providers that needs to be expanded in our state. So that is another issue that I'm incredibly passionate about. And then, you know, sort of the thing that powers or fuels our ability to solve challenges here in our state is the fact that we need to diversify more fully economically. I think there is a misperception that we are a poor state. As a state, we are wealthy, individuals may be poor. And so it's really critical for the government to try and help bring in more business and more well-paying jobs with career ladders that provide an opportunity for folks here in our state who are educated here in our state to build good careers for themselves and their families and move up. And we need to get away from the boom and bust of the oil and gas industry while the energy industry in New Mexico is going to remain to be critically important, encouraging them to diversify into cleaner and more renewable energy sources is absolutely critical. And a lot of them are already doing it. And I want to continue to encourage them to do that.

KC Counts:

And finally, what else about your campaign or this race do you think is important for people to know?

Maggie Toulouse Oliver:

I think a lot of folks don't really pay attention to elections unless it's maybe presidential election time. And the reality is, and I think most of us learned this lesson during COVID, oftentimes it's the down ballot races, the folks who are sitting in the governor and lieutenant governor's position, the legislature, and at the local level who are making policy that most directly impacts individuals' lives. I care deeply about the state and I care deeply about this position or I wouldn't be running for it because I think there is a lot of value added that a lieutenant governor can have toward moving our state forward in a way that is protecting and lifting up New Mexico families. And just want to encourage folks to please get out and make your voice heard in these critical elections.

KC Counts:

All right, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, thank you so much for spending this time with us. We appreciate it.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver:

Thank you so much for having me.