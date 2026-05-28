One dead following explosion, fire in Las Cruces

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a residential structure fire on Fairway Drive near Don Roser in Las Cruces. They found one victim dead inside the duplex, according to a news release.

The victim has not been identified. Their remains will be transported to the New Mexico Medical Investigator’s Office in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Firefighters are continuing to comb through debris to ensure there are no additional victims. Investigators will be looking for evidence to help determine the cause of the incident.

An explosion was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Las Cruces fire and police investigators, along with investigators from ATF, are participating in the investigation.

The explosion and fire caused a portion of the structure, mainly the roof of the garage, to collapse. There were two vehicles inside the garage.

Officials say that there was minimal structural damage done to the adjoining two-story residence, but there was smoke damage, and three residents of that unit are temporarily displaced. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Other nearby neighbors were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure. A portion of Fairway Drive, between Telshor Boulevard and Don Roser Drive, will remain closed for the duration of the on-site investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.