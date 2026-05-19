Samantha Barncastle discusses campaign for Doña Ana County Commissioner

Abigail Salas:

Tell ushow your background has prepared you to serve as commissioner?

Samantha Barncastle:

Sure. The commissioners in a county are primarily responsible for infrastructure and economic development issues. And I have spent my career focused on water infrastructure and economic development. And water infrastructure in particular is coming to a head in the desert Southwest. And so, for example, as a water and natural resources attorney, I've had a hand in or participated in a variety of projects in the local area. everything from irrigation to wastewater systems and new municipal drinking water portions of systems. So, I'm well versed in what it takes to get through those federal and state grant and permitting processes, which is really what the county needs a better understanding of, especially as it goes into situations such as Project Jupiter, for example. There is still a lot of work to be done there to make sure that in the event that the project doesn't stop, it brings the most benefit possible to our community with maximizing protections for our community along the way. And unless you have a background like mine in water, natural resources and actually building these structures and projects on the ground. And I've I got to clarify, I've never had a hand in an AI facility, but unless you have this kind of background, Those programs are going to be foreign to people, and it really puts our county behind when we don't have the right expertise.

Abigail Salas:

And why are you running for commissioner?

Samantha Barncastle:

Well, for a couple of reasons. One, because I watched Project Jupiter play out, and one of the things that I was most unhappy with about how that situation played out was that by the time that the issue went to the public, The deal was already done. The cake was already baked, and they were asking us to ice the cake for them. And in reality, it's possible that we didn't want cake at all. It's possible that we wanted barbecue ribs, right? We wanted something completely different for our community, but we were handed a cake, and we were given no choice. And so, this could be the best possible project ever for our community. But the way that it proceeded was what gave me discomfort, and part of my background and part of my 18-year legal career has been spent representing small governmental entities in the Dona Ana region, public water systems, small municipalities. Those types of entities owe a duty to the public, and they must follow all of New Mexico's sunshine laws. So, I was particularly perturbed at how the sunshine laws were disregarded when this project came about. And like I said, it could be the best possible project ever. But no one is going to believe that now because of how we were treated in that process. So, I ran and I stepped up at that time because essentially, I wanted to make that situation right. And it's going to take commissioners who understand the law to really force the openness that our community deserves.

Abigail Salas:

And what are the top issues in your district?

Samantha Barncastle:

Well, in County Commission District #1, obviously one of the top issues is Project Jupiter. Other issues, though, are adequate infrastructure for children and veterans. Our community in general. We need roads. We need, you know, facilities for people to use on the weekends for community events. We need safe spaces for kids to play baseball games and basketball games. So again, this comes back to infrastructure for me. Our community is in desperate need of certain support. If we want a regionalized hospital system that is going to work for our region, we are going to need to take a page out of some of the books of some of the other states who have accomplished that. And if you look at what happens in those scenarios, it all centers around infrastructure development. And so that is the primary reason I stepped up. But I have a special needs daughter who needs health care in this community. I provide pro bono services to people who are like her on the Medicaid system and we're going to be going through substantial changes there because of the Trump administration. And so, there's a variety of reasons I stepped up, but really at the end of the day, it's because a stronger community is based on a strong foundation and right now, we need some help when it comes to our infrastructure and that foundation.

Abigail Salas:

How would you successfully address those issues?

Samantha Barncastle:

First is public input, right? Listening sessions with the public can be incredibly valuable. And for a long time, the only listening sessions that have happened in our county related to already proposed and in the works projects. But when it comes to what the people on the ground want, we're not being heard. You know, we want water security, we want flood control, we want public parks, and we want roads that aren't completely destroyed. And so, one of the ways to really address these issues, first and foremost, is to get out among the community and figure out what's most important to them, what's most important to the people who live here and need to thrive here. And at that point, then we can start proposing projects within the county that fit both within our culture and our need.

Abigail Salas:

What else do you think is important for voters to know about your campaign?

Samantha Barncastle:

The number one thing I like to tell people is look at the candidates. You know, we have gotten too far away from our foundation when it comes to both political parties. And while I am running under the banner of a Republican party because I am a conservative. I'm actually a very middle-of-the-road person. I'm a mom, I'm a Catholic, I live and work among the community I want to serve and I'm asking people not to stop at that party symbol but to move on to the candidates and really figure out who the best person to hire is because when you look at my background the next thing you will see that is most important to me is that I will work with anyone who will work with me and in my career in the lower Rio Grand Valley, I have successfully worked on behalf of agriculture with all different sectors from mining and municipal to environmental and conservation groups. And we have successfully deployed a number of projects that have made our community better. So, look past the party at the candidate and hire the right person for the job is what I'm asking voters to do.