'Frontera que Late: Pasión por el Fútbol' exhibit brings FC Juárez to El Paso

As the World Cup approaches, a new exhibit in El Paso highlights the history of a team on the other side of the border.

As you enter the Consulate of Mexico you will see the bright green colors of FC Juárez, Bravos y Bravas de Juárez. You will see the different jerseys that the team has worn since their debut in 2015 on display.

Consul General of Mexico in El Paso, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León says this exhibit named “Frontera que Late: Pasión por el Fútbol,” highlights Mexican Culture, but also shows how soccer can bring communities together.

“We wanted to do something for the border. And the Bravos team reflects everything that we want to highlight from the border. This is a very committed team a resilient team that has gone through different stages,” Ponce de León said.

Former player Eder Borelli toured the exhibit, which he said brought back many memories.

“It's really important because I mean, those jerseys were the first jerseys we ever used with the Bravos escudo. So, I mean a lot of memory. This is great for the people, the new generations to come and see how it was Bravos at the beginning,” Borelli said.

The team's bright neon green color, the horse logo and the team overall give the people of Juarez and El Paso an identity says Jesus Mesta, Chief Operating Officer of FC Juárez and Sporting Director for the women’s team.

“Obviously we want to be a really successful club in the field, I mean with winning championships and all that. But one of the objectives and I think the most important objective of this club is to be an asset a social asset to this community. They can be proud to have a professional team here in Juarez that represents not only Juárez but El Paso and the entire community,” Mesta said.

Photographs and videos of the teams are displayed throughout the exhibit which the public can visit until mid-June.