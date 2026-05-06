New Mexico State University Police arrest a suspect in three arson incidents

New Mexico State University Police arrested a suspect in three arson incidents committed in the early hours of Sunday and Monday on the NMSU campus.

According to a press release, 58-year-old Robin Appleton is charged with three counts of arson over $500 and one count of larceny in connection with the recent incidents. All charges are fourth-degree felonies.

NMSU Police investigated the incidents that occurred within a 24-hour period in which palm trees were set on fire near the Delta Zeta sorority residence, between Hardman Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center and Domenici Hall and between Branson Library and Foster Hall.

While the investigation was ongoing, NMSU Police increased patrols to protect the safety of the campus community and called on the Las Cruces community to help identify the suspect.

"I appreciate the community’s due diligence,” said NMSU Police Chief Justin Dunivan. “We received numerous tips to help with our investigation and I'm incredibly grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in solving this case.”