NMSU Police on the lookout for suspected arsonist

The New Mexico State University Police department has announced that they are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist that set multiple fires around campus.

According to the NMSU campus safety alert from the campus police and fire departments, an unidentified woman is suspected of lighting three fires around campus in a 24 hour period.

On Sunday at 5:50 am, a palm tree was reported to be burning behind the Delta Zeta sorority house. On Monday at 3:30 am, another palm tree fire was reported nearby Hardman Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center. Around that same time, another fire was reported between Branson Library and Foster Hall where a fire damaged two palm trees and a window.

According to NMSU police, a white woman with short hair is believed to be a suspect in all three fires and has not been found by police.

NMSU police say that the fires are still under investigation and that they are increasing patrols on campus.