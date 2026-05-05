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NMSU Police on the lookout for suspected arsonist

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
Image of a person that NMSU police believe may be involved with the fires.
New Mexico State University Police department
Image of a person that NMSU police believe may be involved with the fires.

The New Mexico State University Police department has announced that they are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist that set multiple fires around campus.

According to the NMSU campus safety alert from the campus police and fire departments, an unidentified woman is suspected of lighting three fires around campus in a 24 hour period.

On Sunday at 5:50 am, a palm tree was reported to be burning behind the Delta Zeta sorority house. On Monday at 3:30 am, another palm tree fire was reported nearby Hardman Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center. Around that same time, another fire was reported between Branson Library and Foster Hall where a fire damaged two palm trees and a window.

According to NMSU police, a white woman with short hair is believed to be a suspect in all three fires and has not been found by police.

NMSU police say that the fires are still under investigation and that they are increasing patrols on campus.
KRWG News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess