Doña Ana County Comissioners adopt a resolution promoting more communication with Project Jupiter

County Attorney Cari Neal said the purpose of this resolution is to formally state that the commissioners and county staff are looking for open communication with Project Jupiter stakeholders. And they need to gain more information to ensure that partners are complying with agreements that they made with the county.

Neal said some media outlets have been reporting misinformation on water usage associated with Project Jupiter.

“It’s unclear at this point if the statements that have been made are consistent with the IRB or not. Quite frankly, we just don’t have enough information,” Neal said.

KRWG reached out to Chair Manuel Sanchez about the alleged misinformation that was being referenced. He said that they were referencing reporting that was done by the Santa Fe New Mexican claiming that “Project Jupiter would need nearly 1 million gallons of water a day.”

Sanchez then added that “The OSE did respond to me that they did not receive anything in writing or formal from the developers of Project Jupiter. If the story would have identified the quote coming from an informal dialogue and was not verified, it would have been more truthful rather than presenting it as a verified fact. Based on the resolution we approved today, we will work to identify any additional water needs and then identify any future steps.”

Commissioner Susana Chaparro agreed there was a lack of information and communication. She added that they need to get facts and investigate what is going on regardless of information that is being put on social media.

“I like the way that this resolution will give us a path forward. I am hopeful that your questions will be answered,” Chaparro said.

Vice Chair Gloria Gameros also wants more communication with the companies involved to make sure that the commission is holding them accountable.

“Making sure that they are living up to the IRB and to the citizens as well,” Gameros said.

Commissioner Susana Chaparro requested to update the resolution. The resolution originally gave only the county manager the authority to talk with Project Jupiter stakeholders about information that would be presented to the commission. This information could be about water usage, project development, and any other information about Project Jupiter.

She requested the resolution to allow the county manager and two commissioners to be present at every meeting.

“You, our residents, our constituents, will have your questions answered at every single level besides just feeling that the administration is moving forward with these meetings. You will have either Commissioner Kimble, myself, Chair Sanchez, Vice Chair Gameros, or Commissioner Shaljo-Hernandez representing constituents at every single meeting,” Chaparro said.

This update was approved by all on the board.

About a dozen people stood up for public comments. A main concern was that the BOCC meetings are held during regular work hours, causing many to not show up or take time off work to attend.

At a regular meeting last month, speakers pushed for a public meeting to get more information on the AI data center. The county’s Economic Development Director, Denisse Carter, said the meeting will most likely be held in June. The delay is due to coordination issues with the four companies involved.