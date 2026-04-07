Saffron: Ancient spice becomes potential new cash crop for NM

Saffron is not a common spice used in most U.S. households but it could change as farmers in New Mexico and other states experiment with crops needing less water.

As climate change increases water scarcity, researchers at New Mexico State University are exploring how saffron fares in central and southern parts of the state and how to integrate the crop with others already grown there.

Saeid Zehtab Salmasi, associate professor of plant and environmental sciences at New Mexico State University, said saffron is being cultivated in states such as Vermont and New Hampshire but he thinks the Land of Enchantment has an advantage.

"I believe New Mexico is (a) better environment for growing saffron because this crop doesn't like much water," Zehtab Salmasi pointed out. "On the other hand, New Mexico has a lot of sunshine, and that could increase quality."

Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices, with prices ranging from $500 to $5,000 per pound, depending on quality. At the same time, its drought tolerance and limited susceptibility to pests make it a high-value, low-input crop. It is primarily produced in Iran, which has similar climate conditions as parts of New Mexico.

Because it can be labor-intensive to harvest, Zehtab Salmasi encourages interested farmers to start small, with an acre or less.

Both chile peppers and saffron are harvested in October and early November, which has led the university research team to try intercropping, a technique which could help farmers maximize land use and decrease water usage. A successful crop could create new revenue streams, with potential economic returns as high as $100,000 per acre. The average yield of chiles is $6,500 per acre.

Zehtab Salmasi noted the spice is exceptionally versatile.

"Saffron is used for coloring and flavoring different food products: rice, chicken, ice cream and cake," Zehtab Salmasi outlined. "But it's not just a spice. It has medicinal properties as well."

He stressed saffron has been used to treat Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, and other diseases and also can promote fat reduction and blood sugar regulation.