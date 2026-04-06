Federal funding cut follow-up with Congressman Gabe Vasquez

New Mexico Tech was hard hit by federal funding cuts in November. In a follow-up with U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez, he talks about how he has responded. Here is a transcript of his conversation with KC Counts:

KC Counts:

Thanks for taking a little time out of your busy day to talk to us about something we last visited about, I think back in November, when cuts to federal research funding impacted New Mexico to the tune of about $95 million. And New Mexico Tech was particularly hard hit. What can you say about that funding loss between then and now?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Well, that funding loss was really devastating for New Mexico Tech, from losing students to professors to projects that would be very beneficial to the state of New Mexico as a whole. Those projects have still remained canceled. There is an appeal process in place. So New Mexico Tech is appealing to the Department of Energy, in particular for the $42.7 million Four Corners carbon storage hub project. This is the highest ticket item here that would have really helped Navajo Nation. as it transitions from its cooperations in the four corners. And I'm going to remain committed to making sure that New Mexico Tech can appeal this decision and get those funds back in the door.

KC Counts:

In the time that has transpired since November, how have you attacked this problem and what kind of support is there in Congress from a legislative perspective to reinstate some of this funding? I know some programs that had their funding pulled have kind of been reinstated. So what are the odds for New Mexico Tech? And what role do you play in that success?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Well, I've sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary, Mr. Wright, demanding that these funds be restored. Look, the administration right now has what it calls its domestic energy dominance agenda. And the projects that were cut actually fit in within the overall prospect of that agenda. And we are hopeful in resubmitting these projects and appealing for the $42.7 million project to closely align with the administration's take on energy dominance, that these projects are funded, that these students return to work on these projects. And I think New Mexico Tech is very hopeful that those conversations will continue. When I get back to Washington, D.C., I'm going to make sure that I have a touch point at the Department of Energy to get a follow-up since the last request, the last contact with New Mexico Tech was in March, early March, and so we're going to request an expedited decision regarding their appeal, and we're going to continue to advocate, and I'll be working with Senator Heinrich and others to make sure that they hear us.

KC Counts:

How would you describe the way in which this project does fit into the administration's overall objective regarding energy dominance?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

Well, what we're looking at with this project in the Four Corners area and working together with Navajo Nation and with Navajo corporations is, as an example, developing geothermal energy resources. I think we need an all-of-the-above energy approach to be energy-dominant domestically. And New Mexico Tech's project really is at the forefront of researching those capabilities, in particular for that workforce from the coal plant that can be repurposed for different projects such as geothermal exploration and carbon extraction as well. Those are in line with energy production in the United States that can give us a more sustainable source of domestic-produced fuel. And I believe that that fits within the administration's purview. So this is really important both for Navajo Nation, for New Mexico Tech, and for the research capabilities and the folks that were pulled off from this project. Just like the university, you know, deeply disappointed that these projects were canceled. I believe that they were done arbitrarily and for potentially vindictive political reasons when these cuts were first made. But this is an institution of higher learning, and the students are here to learn, and this project would greatly benefit the workforce. the economic opportunities of the Four Corners area, in particular Navajo Nation, while at the same time exploring new avenues for energy production and retraining of the workforce in that area.

KC Counts:

Right. Well, I hate to throw you a curveball, but I'm sure it's been a big topic of conversation about Texas's ideas on annexing Lee County and Roosevelt County in southeastern New Mexico. What conversations have you been having about that suggestion?

Congressman Gabe Vasquez:

There's no chance in hell that Texas is going to take the southeast and the Permian Basin from us. I think it is a crazy idea. And I'm disappointed that the Texas legislature would even spend their time discussing such a foolish prospect. We are proud of Lee County and Eddy County and all of our southeast counties that border West Texas. And I believe it's a foolish proposal. The Permian Basin and the oil and gas production there, as you know, generates almost a third of our state's revenue and helps support our schools, infrastructure, and so much more. Those are valuable parts of New Mexico. And folks there are proud to be New Mexican, and they should take that right off the table and get back to actually doing real work in Texas.

