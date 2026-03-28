No Kings 3 rally gathers thousands of people in Las Cruces

A third No Kings rally took place Saturday at Albert Johnson Park at the corner of Picacho Ave. and Main St.in Las Cruces.

No Kings rallies happened across the country. This is the third of its kind; the first one was held last June. For some, it’s their first rally, but Kristine and Michael say they’ve been to all three.

"There's tons of reasons and I could go on and on. The whole administration needs to be impeached and imprisoned," Kristine said.

" One thing after another. Even talking to regular people they don't seem to notice what is going on. They don't see the severity of the problems right now. Things that are just piling up one after the other after the other and its getting to the point where were not going to be able to do anything about it. So we need to get the voice out that's why we're here," Michael said.

Messages on signs reflected thoughts about ICE,President Trump, the war in Iran, and many other topics. Kathy Piersall was carrying a sign that read,“No sign is big enough to list all the reasons I'm here.”

"Just grateful that we still have the opportunity to come and express our opinions. I am here for people that maybe couldn't be here, younger folks, or for whatever reason. I'm protesting while I can," Piersall said.

I spoke to Adam Smith who told me he showed up to the rally unprepared, so he borrowed his friend's sign.

"Things are not normal, and I'm really sick of hearing all of it. Sick of hearing about ICE going in and arresting people who haven't done anything wrong and aren't doing anything illegal. And I'm just sick of hearing about all of it," Smith said.

Indivisible, the organizers of the rally said they wanted to keep the demonstration peaceful.

As of the time this report was filed, there have been no reports of serious issues related to the protest. Some estimates put the crowd size at around 2,000.