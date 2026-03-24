LCPS board of education discusses possible name change for Cesar Chavez elementary

The Las Cruces Public School Board discussed a possible name change for Cesar Chavez Elementary last night. This comes after recent allegations of sexual abuse against the civil rights activist.

As the possibility of a name change was being discussed, many brought up the past name change from Oñate to Organ Mountain High School in 2021.Only one public comment addressed the name change.

LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz said that ultimately, it is up to the board to make that decision.

"As a district we want to ensure all learning environments align with our mission, vision and values," Ruiz said.

Board Member Pamela Cort said she has not received emails expressing concerns over the school’s name. She wants to hear from the public, especially the school’s community.

Board Member, Patrick Nolan said he would feel uncomfortable if the community decided to keep the name due to the nature of the allegations against Chaves involving minors.

Board members also discussed the cost of a name change and said they want to hear from students and staff as well as community members. No decision was made at the meeting.

The board will look at the name change policy, and input from the community then they can decide to put the name change on the agenda for an official vote.