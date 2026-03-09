Local bike shop makes appearance at Paris Fashion Week

“This is Lil. Mr. E, Willy Chavarria, shoutout 3 Cross Customs”

That was Lil Mr. E, a Chicano rap artist associated with the Foo's Gone Wild Instagram. And while it's a bit difficult to understand, he was giving a shoutout to designer Willy Chavarria and 3 Cross Customs.

Chavarria is a Mexican American designer: his designs are heavily inspired by 1940s Zoot suits and Chicano street wear.

On the runway , Chavarria put on a grand display of Mexican American culture in the show ‘Eterno’ during which he displayed clothing inspired by Chicanos, Cholos and pachucos. The show also featured several musical performances and lowrider bikes made by Las Cruces native...

“Ray Hernandez, owner of 3 Cross Customs, world wide across the globe.”

3 Cross Customs Lil Mr.E on 3 Cross Customs bike at Paris Fashion Week

Hernandez started 3 Cross Customs about 5 years ago.

“I was in an accident, and my dad bought me some bikes to work on so I could regain my strength,” Hernandez said.

After they finished building the bikes, they posted them on Facebook Marketplace not really knowing if they would even sell but after a few days they did.

“And to a grown man, I never thought that would happen to where he said I never was able to own one of those lowrider bikes. When I was little my family was poor and now that I have a degree and this and that I have the money and funds to get what I want. And I've always wanted one of these, and that kind of opened up my eyes to where it's like dang, I could really help out people,” Hernandez said.

Now they sell parts for people building their own bikes. 3 Cross Customs’ bike shave been featured in music videos, ads, magazines, and now they can add Paris Fashion Week to the list.

“The city is being seen and noticed across the world," Hernandez said

Hernandez explained that at the end of the day this is an art form that represents a lot in Mexican American Culture.

“It's to show that this is art. This is, how I say, much more deep feeling and deep meaning to your grandfathers and your long lost cousins and the history,” Hernandez said.

He hopes that he can take his art and brand and spread it even further across the world. To make it a house hold name, he said. But right now, he will continue to help others realize their custom bike dreams locally.

“If I can change the world one part at a time one bike at a time one car at a time then that's what I am put on this earth for. And if that changes somebody's life and helps them improve on a daily basis than that is my purpose,” Hernandez said.