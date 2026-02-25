A Silver City co-working space offers website seminar

Seedboat Collective, a co-working and event space in Silver City, is offering a free webinar for small business owners who want to learn more about building a website. Seedboat Collective Co-owner Jennifer Olson and Boondock Consulting Owner Sierra Eberly talked to Susan Morée about the upcoming webinar.

Susan Morée:

So Jennifer, tell us what is the Seedboat Collective?

Jennifer Olson:

Seedboat Collective is part co-working community and part event venue. A lot of us who live in Silver City work remotely and we're able to be here because of that.

Susan Morée:

So Sierra, you're offering a seminar on Thursday. Tell us about it.

Sierra Eberly:

I am. I'm excited about it. It's going to be talking about how small businesses can choose the right website for their business. So, choosing the correct platform to build out their website for their business.

Susan Morée:

And why is that important for businesses? How can that help them grow?

Sierra Eberly:

I have found again and again with my clients that small businesses often choose a website based off of a referral or what someone's told them, and then they end up having to spend way more money down the line or a ton of time reworking their site because it wasn't the right choice to begin with and had they had the right resources and made better choices to start with, they wouldn't have to spend money later down the road to fix something they've already created. And having a correct website for your business can also help you have the sales come in the way you need and have lead generation and just help with overall search engine optimization to be able to get found on Google and things like that.

Susan Morée:

How do they get people to come to their website and notice it?

Sierra Eberly:

Yeah, so search engine optimization. So any customer, whether you're looking for a product or a service or a partnership, most people will go to the internet these days, we live in the digital world, go to Google and search for what they're looking for. And based off of what your website is sharing, it determines if it will even show up when people search for you. So, by having the right website and having it optimized, people will be able to find your business easier based off of what they're searching for.

Susan Morée:

Jennifer, why did you want to offer this seminar about website building?

Jennifer Olson:

We wanted to offer this because a lot of small business owners need support on the web. Maybe a website that's a better fit for their business can save them time and also bring in more revenue. And so that's where, that's one of the reasons why we wanted to offer this.

