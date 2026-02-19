Sheriff Stewart addresses fatal officer-involved shooting in Tortugas

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart provided information about the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday in Tortugas.

Sheriff Stewart explained that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Doña Ana County Sheriffs and Fire and Mesilla Marshalls were sent to a fire happening at 680 Watson Ln. As Firefighters arrived, they were informed that a man identified as Dylan Leonard might be inside.

Leonard was advised by firefighters to get out of his still burning residence, but he refused.

When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to Leonard through the door to get him to exit, but again he refused several times, said Sherriff Stewart.

“The property was still burning, so we had to make some decision to move this individual out of the residence. As you might imagine, public safety required this, and exigence circumstance demanded it,” Stewart said.

At 8:34 p.m. Leonard suddenly exited the property with a knife in his right hand, moving towards the deputies. A Doña Ana County Deputy and Mesilla Marshall both fired; it was not specified who struck Leonard.

Doña Ana County Body cam image of Dylan Leonard exiting home with knife in right hand

He was pronounced dead on scene.

One of the deputies suffered minor injuries; he was sent to the hospital and was able to leave later that night.

“Of course, immediately as is procedure, we activated the officer-involved shooting task force as well as our own criminal investigation. As you know those are parallel investigations that start side by side from the very beginning,” Stewart said.

The as yet unidentified deputies were placed on administrative leave.