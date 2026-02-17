Bill addressing green house gas emissions failed to pass senate

A bill that would define greenhouse gas emissions and set emission limits failed to pass the Senate. The opposition stated that the goals of the bill were not achievable.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Mimi Stewart and co-sponsored by Senator Angel M. Charley.

The Clear Horizons Act aimed at codifying the Governor’s 2019 executive order to lower the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The bill used 2005 emission levels as a baseline. The bill aimed to reduce emissions 45% by 2030, 75% by 2040, and net zero by 2050.

When the bill was being heard by the Senate Conservation Committee, many associations, businesses, and business owners were against it. This included the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

“New Mexico’s businesses are pursuing emissions reductions in a way that is balanced, realistic, and economically responsible. SB 18 does not support or strike that balance.” said the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association in a statement.

Senator Mimi Stewart worked on this bill last year. This year a limit of 10 thousand metric tons was added to the bill for clarification, said Senator Mimi Stewart. This means it would only affect large sources of emissions, not restaurants, trucks, airports, and anything that is not permanent, she said.

“People think that all of this stuff is going to be regulated and it's not," Stewart said.

Discussion on the Senate floor only included support from Senators. The bill would help address the effects of climate change that are already being seen in New Mexico said Senator Jeff Steinborn.

“I remember when I first got elected, when you all first got elected. How much snow did we have in Santa Fe? How much snow do we see now? We see the weather changing. This is impacting our communities; this is impacting water,” Steinborn said.

SB18 failed to pass the Senate with a vote of 23-19. Senate Republicans were joined by 7 democrats in the opposition.

“Today is a great day for New Mexican citizens, employees, employers, industry leaders, small business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs. We are proud to stand united in our fierce opposition to radical and damaging policies like Senate Bill 18 that seek to destroy our state’s lifeline: our vital industries and businesses,” said the New Mexico Senate Republican Caucus in a statement.

“The Clear Horizons Act offered a responsible, transparent plan to reduce those risks and protect families over the long term. While today’s vote is disappointing, the need for planning ahead has not gone away,” said Senator Mimi Stewart in a statement released by Clear Horizons New Mexico.