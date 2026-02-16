© 2026 KRWG
Flood mitigation begins in areas affected by South Fork Fire

KRWG | By Abigail Salas
Published February 16, 2026 at 9:35 AM MST
Flood mitigation work is underway along the South Fork Fire burn scar.
Lincoln National Forest
The Lincoln National Forest has begun flood mitigation work in areas that were affected by wildfires almost two years ago.

The South Fork Fire burned 17,066 acres according to the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Report, leaving parts of the Lincoln National Forest deeply impacted. Flood Mitigation efforts have begun in Perk Canyon, Brady Canyon, and Upper Cedar Creek Canyon.

Crews will utilize dead standing trees and place them in the stream channels and floodplains to help reduce water velocity, limit erosion, and begin a long-term restoration process post-fire.

This is being done to stabilize fire-impacted drainage, restore natural stream function, and improve conditions for future access and recreation.

Visitors are asked to be aware of temporary closures and to be on the lookout for warning signs near work sites.

Here is a map of the affected areas:
Abigail Salas
Abigail Salas is a New Mexico Local News Fund Fellow. She will be serving as a multimedia journalist for KRWG. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from NMSU in 2025. She is a Las Cruces native and is excited to share the stories of the people of the community and to give a voice to those that need one.
