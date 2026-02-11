Doña Ana County Commissioners take in presentation on the Parks, Recreation and Community Centers Master Plan

Doña Ana County commissioners took in a presentation on the Parks, Recreation and Community Centers Master Plan, which is being funded by the GO Bond approved last November.

The presentation included updates by Site Southwest, the landscape architecture team working on the project. Project manager Allison Long provided updates on the community meetings and outreach happening February 10th through the 12th. Dates, times, and locations for these meetings can be found on the county website, Dona Ana.gov. After community meetings and input, Long says a community report will then be compiled and shared for further comment and a work session with the board will be scheduled.

“So hopefully we have a lot of opportunity for input and refinement,” Long said.

Two new positions were approved. A quality of life and recreation manager and government relations position were added in the county manager's office. Commissioner Susana Chaparro voted against the government relations position.

“I think we're putting the horse before the cart on this, and we're approving a lot of positions that we, or at least I'm not sure we're going to need in the future,” Chaparro said.

Commissioners also approved a $150,000 contract for Hatch Valley Public Schools to provide a food pantry. The project has been more expensive than expected, said Casa de Peregrino's executive director, Lorenzo Alba Jr.

“It's really, really been more expensive than we thought, and more time has passed, and of course elevation costs have really taken its toll on what we're trying to accomplish there,” Alba Jr. said.

In November, the board established a youth commission comprised of 10 students from each school district in the county who will advise county commissioners on youth-related policies. That was approved at Tuesday's meeting and commissioners also created an advisory board for the commission and a workforce development advisory committee. which Commissioner Schaljo-Hernandez showed strong support for.

“I'm really excited that we're getting this done. So long overdue. Like, literally, this is so full circle. Like, quality of life, keeping people where they want, employing them, making sure there's great jobs. I'm so excited. This is like so transformative for our community,” Schaljo-Hernandez said.

A representative for Project Jupiter spoke in support of the Workforce Development Advisory Committee, saying that Project Jupiter will prioritize local residents and businesses. Commission Chair Miguel Sanchez also spoke about the number of jobs Project Jupiter may bring.

“I think we were looking at 3,000 construction jobs and 750 full-time staff jobs. They're now projecting 4,000 construction and 1,500 full-time jobs,” Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Environmental Law Center has filed suit against the county for an alleged Open Meetings Act violation in regard to its approval of the project last September.