Rep. Gabe Vasquez visits La Piñon to discuss decrease in number of assault cases due to ICE activity

ICE activity in the country and state has caused a change in the numbers of sexual assault and child abuse cases reported says La Piñon Executive Director. U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez recently visited La Piñon, a sexual assault recovery service, to speak about the issue.

The number of cases being reported in places such as Sunland Park, Anthony, and anywhere near a checkpoint has decreased, says La Piñon Executive Director, Angelica Calderon. This can be because people are afraid of signing documents if they are of a mixed status family or have uncertain or no status but are not sure of the specific reason, she said.

“I do not have specific numbers again; I want to protect the privacy of our clients, but there has been a decline in our adult cases, so, 18 and above in our southern communities,” Calderon said. “We don't think that the numbers have declined because violence has stopped; that would be our hope.”

Angelica Calderon and Rep. Gabe Vasquez tour La Piñon facility

Right now, La Piñon services are in law enforcement offices in Anthony and Sunland Park, said Calderon.

U.S. Representative, Gabe Vasquez and his team have been working with the mayor and city manager of Sunland Park to find a different location.

“That fear of going to a police station where La Piñon is currently located also is a driver now of folks not wanting to go to a police station, or in some cases even be apart of a police investigation, in which they feel they would have to share their information in order for that person to be prosecuted,” Vasquez said.

He is also concerned about the people north of the checkpoint in Hatch who are afraid of crossing it to get back home.

“Chances are that offender is going to go scott-free and will re-offend. If not with that person with somebody else,” Vasquez said.

The Congressman says he has secured $720 million for Violence Against Women Act grants. And supports a Victims of Crime Act stabilization fund which provides funding for victim assistance programs like La Piñon.