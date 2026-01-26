GO Bond funded public art goes up at Fire station 6

Fire station 6 is home to a new sculpture that was funded by the Quality of Life GO Bond.

The sculpture is called “Forged in Service”. It portrays a firefighter in all their gear. It is made of steel and many geometric shapes. The artist is Trevor O’Tool, and he based it on his admiration for firefighters.

“It captures the spirit of a firefighter that is willing to answer the call, to go above and beyond. To risk their life for others. To protect and to serve this community, that's what it represents,” said Mayor Eric Enriquez during the dedication of the sculpture.

fighters admiring "Forged in service"

The budget was $75,000. The funding is part of the 2% for public art ordinance that was approved in 2021. Carol Brey, the quality-of-life director, thanked the city art board and city council as they all collaborated on this piece. Public art is the heart of a community, she said.

“We in the quality-of-life department are dedicated to providing even more public art to create those unique characteristics throughout our community and show our heart and the cariño of Las Cruces,” Brey said.

The sculpture is located at Fire Station 6, 2750 E Northrise Dr.

Public art pieces for Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 9 are currently under construction.