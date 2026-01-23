Universal childcare in New Mexico means feeding more kids

Susan Morée talks to Michael Lujan, program manager for Chicanos Por La Causa about a program the nonprofit offers in nutrition training and reimbursement for childcare centers to feed young children. Here is the transcript of their conversation.

Susan Morée:

So, Michael, Chicanos Por La Causa is looking to potentially solve a problem, which I don't know if people are really talking about yet, which is what happens if New Mexico continues to offer universal childcare, how will those children be fed?

Michael Lujan:

What you’ve got to remember is that what we do is a little bit different than making the food. The providers actually make the food. We reimburse the providers for the food that they do make. They would have to be prepared to increase their food capacity as they start to feed. And that's what we're starting to see is these programs, both home care centers and daycare centers, that we're starting to see them get more kids. And so, as they get more kids, their reimbursements go up. We are a federal program through the USDA. And what we do is we actually provide reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to the eligible children and adults who are enrolled in the childcare programs, in the childcare centers and the childcare homes. So, we like to think of this as a two-fold solution. We want to help people who are wanting to start their own little business create that business by doing a reimbursement program for them, and also we’re able to help them get licensed through the state so that they can make more money when they do what the state is requiring them to do.

Susan Morée:

And what kind of food are we talking about? Are there any sort of restrictions or criteria or guidelines?

Michael Lujan:

Very good question. There are guidelines and there is some criteria. We are following the USDA rules and regulations on feeding. What we do is, we hand out trainings, we give trainings, and we follow the government guidelines for healthy eating with key nutrients and fewer fats and simple sugars. So, we're trying to eliminate the bad choices and give good choices so that centers understand that there's good foods and there's bad foods, and we take the lead on what the government wants us to hand out to people so that they see what it is that we need to give. From a nutritious value, we want to make sure that we're giving them healthy foods that are nutritious and filling at the same time.

Susan Morée:

And how does the reimbursement process work?

Michael Lujan:

Well, there's a few guidelines on the reimbursement process. All you've got to do is make sure that you have some paperwork that you're required to keep and to submit to the CACFP program. And what we do is, we look at those menus that you turn in and that attendance that you turn in, and you get a check based on what you served and how many days you served it.

Susan Morée:

And there appears to be a battle brewing in the New Mexico legislature over whether the state can continue to fund universal childcare. If it doesn't, how would that affect your program?

Michael Lujan:

Well, I think right now we're looking at the funding that we get from USDA, and we're able to provide for 410 daycare centers, home care centers, and 50 actual centers that we're taking care of right now. So, what we're trying to do is grow these programs more all over the state of New Mexico. However, the amount that we have right now, we're making it with the amount that we have, and we keep growing. Every month we grow by one or two or three or five, because people do want to get involved in it. However, we're not letting whatever's going on in the economy hinder that. We're really trying to push these programs because, you know what, this is food that parents, that people are buying for their kids anyway. Why not get reimbursed for it and just provide the healthy meal and healthy snack, you know?

Susan Morée:

You said you're in 20 counties. What happens if a person is operating a childcare center and they're in a county that you don't cover? Is it possible that they can reach out to you and you start operating in that community?

Michael Lujan:

As well? We definitely want to be in every county of the state, really that is what we want to do. That's our goal.

Susan Morée:

And is there anything else I haven't asked you that you think I should have?

Michael Lujan:

You know, I just want to talk about the benefits. You know, the benefits of CACFP are really important. And when I say benefits, I mean the impact, the positive impact. This is a program that's going to help develop healthy eating habits with kids. It's feeding children and adults who might not have a means right now. And then it's going to improve the quality of care and help stretch food budgets for not only small mom-and-pop places or grandmother daycare centers, but to big centers as well. And then this program allows you to get regular trainings on what's allowable, what's not allowable, those kinds of things. And then, you know, the biggest part is to make healthier choices on purchasing healthier foods. You know, that's really the bottom line.

Susan Morée:

Thank you so much, Michael. I really appreciate your taking the time to talk to me.

Michael Lujan:

Thank you very much.

