Las Cruces reaction to U.S. strikes on Venezuela

Tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have been on the rise since September when U.S military sunk a boat that President Trump said left Venezuela, was carrying drugs and was operated by Tren de Aragua members. 11 people were killed in that strike subsequent strikes have killed over 100, according to PBS.

Trump called the Maduros’ arrest an “Extraordinary military operation” and has met with oil executives to talk about building infrastructure in Venezuela.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. As of 2024 it was estimated at 303 billion barrels according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Recently, we covered a group protesting the actions the U.S. took in Venezuela.

Zac Egan organized the demonstration saying he doesn’t support spending money on military actions, citing the overall cost of living.

“It’s another oil war that Trump is trying to start. And it’s also money that is being spent on, military actions that would be better spent at home. It’s also not our job to do something about it. It’s our job to take care of our country,”Egan said.

Marissa, who asked us not to use her last name was also at the demonstration. She identified herself as a Latina.

"We know a thing or two as people living in the borderlands about a border wall. We know a thing or two about invasion. We know what that is like and how that slow colonization takes over our communities. That is an irresponsible use of our tax dollars and of our community grit. So, I am here to show that this is not in my name. This is not what I fight for, and this is not what I stand for in my community,” Marissa said.

Reactions are mixed. Demonstrations around the country including the one in Las Cruces are against U.S. involvement in Venezuela. But Venezuelans across the country have expressed joy about Maduro’s capture.

We spoke to a local business owner who left Venezuela 20 years ago. They asked us not to name them for privacy reasons, but provided a written statement in Spanish. They mentioned that the world’s double standards are being exposed right now. That although the U.S. and President Trump are only interested in the oil, this will be a help for the Venezuelan people.

They also expressed their happiness saying that in a few years the whole world will know about the talents of Venezuelans. They will shine again like they did before the curse called 21st century communism.

They shared a message to the American people, “A los comunistas, ni pan ni agua. Si los dejas entrar, jamas los veras salir por las buenas.” Meaning that to communists not bread water or attention should be given to them. If they are let in you will never see them leave on the right foot.

I spoke to Dr. Neil Harvey, a government professor at NMSU, who specializes in Latin American politics. I asked him about his reaction to the operation and he said he was surprised.

“Seemed so quick. Between the arrival of the helicopters and the intervention and the extraction of Maduro, that seemed to be, something that the administration are building up too over several months. So, it wasn’t surprising that an action would take place it the way in which it happened,” Harvey said.

100 people have died in Caracas, according to Venezuela’s interior minister Diosdado Cabello.

“That side of it often gets forgotten. You know, what the impact is on the people on the receiving end of these interventions. Which often get I think portrayed as almost like video games. I think we have seen it with the attacks on the boats that were accused of carrying drugs. Some argue, well that's also a violation of international law it’s actually extrajudicial killing that someone has to be held accountable for at some point. Sooner rather than later,” Harvey said.

He believes this is going to impact the way the U.S. is seen around the world. The precedent this sets, he said, is negative and concerning. Now countries like Columbia, Cuba and Mexico are concerned, whether they’ve been threatened with similar action by President Trump, and/or because they have access to cheap oil from Venezuela.

“Whether it’s a trustworthy partner in bilateral or regional or global institutions. I think that is being eroded very rapidly by this action. And others that have been announced such as the desire to take over Greenland. That is causing a rift with European allies,” Harvey said.

President Trump said recently "We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not."

Maduro is in Custody in New York. In an interview with the New York Times, President Trump said the U.S. will probably be in control of Venezuela for years. Saying that ‘only time will tell’.