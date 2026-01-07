Protest in Las Cruces after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Monday, dozens of people gathered at Albert Johnson Park in Las Cruces to protest U.S. action against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In an operation that President Trump called ‘brilliant’, the U.S. military took Maduro and his wife into custody early Saturday morning. Several explosions were heard in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital as U.S. forces moved in.

Zac Egan organized the protest in Las Cruces, saying he doesn’t support spending money on military actions, citing the overall cost of living.

“It’s also not our job to do something about it. It’s our job to take care of our country,” Egan said.

Egan said the protest was put on by both official and grassroots groups in the community.

Many of the signs at the protest had similar messages such as, “Hands off other countries,” and “Fuera Yankees de Venezuela,” meaning Yankees out of Venezuela.

Marissa was at the protest. She asked us not to use her last name.

“That is an irresponsible use of our tax dollars and of our community grit. So, I am here to show that this is not in my name. This is not what I fight for, and this is not what I stand for in our community,” Marissa said.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to the four charges against him in Manhattan. Charges include narco-terrorism, conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and possession of and conspiracy to possess machine guns.

His wife, Cilia Flores, who was also charged in the superseding indictment, also pleaded not guilty.