New program to help clear New Mexico skies

New Mexicans may be able to see more clearly through the Regional Haze Program, which requires the state to implement air quality regulations to help reduce pollution in national parks and wilderness areas.

The program is meant to help reduce haze that causes skies to look brown and improve air quality. Haze particles are irritating to the lungs, making it harder for some children, older adults, and people with asthma to breathe.

Nine popular areas in the state would be targeted to improve such as Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and the White Mountain and the Gila Wilderness areas.

Active emission units will need new cost-effective controls, and retired emission units need to remain out of service under program rules. According to the New Mexico Environment Department, goals of the program are to remove 23,000 tons of pollution from the state's air per year.

The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board has been working with the state environment department and other federal, state and local agencies for seven years; the adoption of this program was a result of that.

Environment Secretary, James Kenney said this decision represents, “The culmination of years of cooperation to help protect these places and the recreational opportunities, cultural importance, and natural beauty they provide.”

More information can be found at the NMED Air Quality Bureau’s dedicated Regional Haze Planning Website.