Matthew McQueen discusses run for New Mexico Land Commissioner

KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico Public Land Commissioner race. Candidate Matthew McQueen spoke to Abigail Salas here is their conversation.

Abigail Salas:

Can you share with us why you are running for land commissioner?

Matthew McQueen:

Seven years in the legislature, nine years as chair of the House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee. I mean, this is what I do for a living. This is what I do in the legislature. I'm going to be a great land commissioner if I get the opportunity.

Abigail Salas:

If elected, what are some issues that you would like to address?

Matthew McQueen:

I think we need to modernize the office. I think we need to diversify the income of the land office. 90%, 97% of their money comes from oil and gas. So there are a lot of other opportunities out there, and that oil and gas money is not always going to be there. So we need to think towards the future.

Abigail Salas:

How do you plan on addressing those issues if you are in that role?

Matthew McQueen:

Well, first of all, I have experience doing all these things. I mean, this is what I've done as a professional, as an attorney. And, you know, if you have time, if you have capacity, if you have continuity, you can get this work done.