Las Cruces District 6 councilor candidates, Muñoz and Black, discuss issues, campaigns, and share a message with voters

John Muñoz will serve as Las Cruces City Councilor for District 6, according to unofficial results.

New Mexico Secretary of State / https://electionresults.sos.nm.gov/ Unofficial results from New Mexico Secretary of State's office

John Muñoz commented on how he thought his campaign went.

“Well, I'm very excited about our campaign. I'm here with our supporters tonight. So, they're right here, all waiting for the election results, and I'm anxiously awaiting as well. But our campaign committee worked very hard, my campaign manager, and I wanted to also thank my wife, Lia Castaño Muñoz, and my son, Stefano, for supporting me along the way,” Muñoz said.

Tommy Black also discussed what he thought of his campaign.

Courtney Hill Tommy Black with KRWG's Abigail Salas

“I loved it to get out and talk to people and meet different people in the community. You know what I'm saying? because since I've been in the DJ world for so long, there were so many people that I didn't get to touch, and I actually got to reach out and touch and talk to them. So, I loved it,” Black said.

Muñoz shared a message with his voters and the issues he hopes to address if elected.

“One of the things that I'm very excited about is the fact that on my campaign, I had Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, progressives. Working together. And it felt like we were united, at least for a little bit. And I hope we start with that, uniting Las Cruces and then take care of the issues we need to address. I just want to thank all the people that went out and voted and took the time,” Muñoz said.

Tommy Black mentioned what he would want to address as well.

“Public safety, we got to work on that one. And in-tail on working on that one would also be, you know? programs for kids. And also, programs for homeless,” Black said.

He also shared a message with his voters.

“First of all, I've already won, to be honest with you, because more people are excited about voting. So, in that aspect, I've already won. But all the stuff that I plan on doing in the city council, I'm still gonna do anyway because I'm here to help the kids and not just if I'm on the city council. So, I'm gonna still continue doing my work. To everybody that got out and vote, and whether you were supporting somebody else or wherever, thank you, thank you, thank you for getting out there voting. And that's all I ask for people to get out and vote,” Black said.

John Muñoz serves on KRWG Public Media's Patron Board. We have covered his candidacy in the same way all other candidates are covered.