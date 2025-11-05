Becky Corran discusses her campaign and shares a message to supporters

Here is what Becky Corran had to say about how she thought her campaign went.

“I think we talked to a lot of voters. We've made a lot of contacts, and I think I've been working really hard on behalf of the residents of District 5. So, I think they see that, and I hope that comes out in the election results,” Corran said.

Corran then discussed the issues that she wants to address.

“Continue to work on housing as a fundamentally really important issue that we focus on in the city, housing, homelessness. Right now, we're really going to need to shift to thinking about how we support people with a safety net as the federal government continues to be shutdown. So that's an added new thing that we have to work on and make sure that we're paying attention to. And then I know that a lot of folks are really looking for us to invest in infrastructure to calm the traffic, to make sure that our neighborhoods have pedestrian cyclist safety. That's one of, those are some of the big things. And then finally, we've been having these not big infrastructure projects, I look forward to supporting the library as it expands and looks really fancy in the initial drawings,” Corran said.

And here is a message that she has for her supporters.

“Well, for my supporters, I'm enormously grateful that they considered voting for me again and considered me for re-election. I think, you know, we worked hard together and I'll continue to work on behalf of the community in any way that I possibly can as we move forward,” Corran said.

