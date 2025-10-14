New information on deadly officer-involved shooting at Chili's

Thursday, a man was killed in an officer involved shooting at the Chilis Restaurant on South Telshor. Today, The Las Cruces Police Department held a news conference where new information was shared. A warning to our listeners, this story includes the sound of gunfire.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Philip Adrian Mullin, who was inside the Chili’s with a knife and hammer according to two 911 calls received.

In the body cam video that was released by the Las Cruces Police Department, you can see Mullin was inside his car, as the officer approached and asked him to exit the vehicle. Mullin grabbed a hammer and walked towards the officer for approximately 60 feet.

The officer can be heard yelling at Mullin, “Put your hands up, I’m not going to tell you again. Don’t come any closer! Don’t come any closer! Don’t come any closer! Imma tell you right now. Get down! Get down on the ground!”

The officer shot Mullin three times and he was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story, two people were victims of aggravated assault by Mullin, who had a history of mental illness. Police had encounters with him in the past according to Story.

“Yelling and screaming making threatening statements but nothing that has resulted in an arrest here with our agency,” said Chief Story.

Earlier that same day, Mullin was seen at a gun shop.

“Starting with that morning at 10:42 a.m., a male, that was later identified as Philip Mullin, went into a local gun store inquiring about the cheapest handgun they had. There was an exchange, with the clerk. And he ended up leaving after browsing for a short period of time,” Story said.

According to Chief Story, dispatch received calls about Mullin damaging 2 cars with a machete. When the officers arrived, he had already left.

The shooting is still under investigation and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.