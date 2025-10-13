Adrianna Merrick discusses her campaign for Town of Mesilla Trustee

KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region. Scott Brocato spoke with Adrianna Merrick, who is running to be re-elected for Town of Mesilla Trustee.

Scott Brocato:

What in your background has prepared you for this office?

Adrianna Merrick:

So I think my background in business is probably the biggest contribution to this position. My family and I have invested in commercial and residential projects in our community, from farming to lodging and hospitality. And so being in those industries, you kind of learn to problem solve and be innovative.

I'm also running for re-election. So the last four years, I think, would add a lot to my experience because I've done a lot of educational training and certification to kind of truly fulfill my role as an independent and informed elected. And I think, like in business, you have to be open to learning and adjusting to what best suits the needs and the issues at hand. So any opportunity to learn or participate in events that can benefit my town, I'm definitely there.

Scott Brocato:

What do you see as the top issues facing Mesilla?

Adrianna Merrick:

So I think one of the biggest issues that we face is making sure that all of our residents have the resources they need. I know a lot of people hear often phrases like “preserving our green belt,” and I think that you need solutions, not phrases. I believe in our green belt and preserving it, but what are we doing to help farmers achieve that? Like water shortages: how are we helping farmers feel secure to continue farming without the financial burden, whether it's resources or the economic climate?

You also hear things like “preserve the historic district,” and we have many important historic buildings, but they're falling apart, and we don't have the resources to rehabilitate them or maintain them. And I think the last two years, we've put in a lot of work into being proactive to address these issues on all fronts, really listening to the issues that our farmers have and our growing families to our businesses and the infrastructure concerns. I think we've done more projects in the last two years than we have in the last decade. Even our comprehensive plan, we hadn't offered or addressed how we would solve a lot of these issues in the future until this past year.

We have a wonderful and rich culture, as well as a lot of history to showcase. And we have a community that are growing families and continuing legacies, as well as creating new ones. So I think we've made great strides, but I still feel we have a long way to go to support all of Mesilla.

Scott Brocato:

And what would you propose? You say there's a long way to go; what else would you propose to address those issues?

Adrianna Merrick:

So, like I said, I think we've done really well and have done a lot of work in the past two years. We've fixed ordinances that are out of date or have caused issues maintaining and preserving of the quality of life that we currently enjoy in Mesilla. But I think in order to do that, you need a board with forward thinkers to work through the issues and provide ideas to address the problems. Currently, we have a board who has very different opinions and views and has helped us come up with the best plan to execute the goals of our town. Even though we don't agree, I feel the majority of the board is very good at seeing the issues from all viewpoints. And ultimately, that helps form better policies and solutions. I think having a board that can work together to achieve its goals is when our town really thrives. So I truly believe that it all starts with a solid independent elected that can come to the table with new ideas and solutions.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, what else do you think is important for voters to know?

Adrianna Merrick:

So I think the biggest thing that I want voters to know, just from me being in this seat the last four years and me wanting to continue, is that I'm a fair and unbiased candidate. I've always listened to all of the concerns and thoroughly researched, informed myself, make sure I have all the tools necessary to form the best solution that benefits the town and the residents. And my goal is to continue to be that solid and reliable source for my community.

