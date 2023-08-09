NMSU will conduct an active shooter drill Thursday, August 10th, 2023

A news release states the New Mexico State University Police Department will be conducting an active shooter training and crisis management exercise on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the afternoon at two locations: Aggie Health and Wellness Center and Rhodes-Garrett-Hamiel Hall.

To avoid confusion during the exercise, NMSU is notifying the public and campus community ahead of time. The exercise will be closed to the general public.

The release says the training exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter incident on campus and is being staged by NMSU Police in collaboration with other area first responders and law enforcement agencies. It will involve a simulation of the NMSU Police response plan and will help assure a coordinated, timely, and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident.

Some of the state and local agencies participating in the exercise include NMSU Fire Department, Las Cruces Fire Department, Mesilla Marshals, Las Cruces Police Department, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police.

Because of the sensitive nature of the activities, media presence will be limited during the exercise as it unfolds. The onsite media contact, Minerva Baumann, media relations officer, can be reached at 915-433-6185.